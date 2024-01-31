Larry David Insists He's Not Lying About Curb Your Enthusiasm Ending

Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning for its 12th and final season next week. Larry David first played the fictionalized version of himself in a one-hour special back in 1999, and the comedy series that followed in 2000 has been airing on and off on HBO for over 20 years. Before it was officially announced, there were many rumors about the show coming to an end. Now that the news is out there, some folks are having trouble believing David is actually saying goodbye to the series. The new season had its premiere in Los Angeles last night, and David spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. During the interview, David insisted the 12th season really is the final season.

"I'm not lying. People think I'm lying – I'm not a liar," David shared. "OK yeah, 15 years ago I said it was the last season – that's what I say when I don't think I'm going to come up with another one. But, this is it."

David added that ending with Season 12 "came about early on" while filming the most recent episodes. "I don't know, I'll go into my office, I'll patchke around," he shared when asked what he plans to do next.

Despite David's instance that this is the end of Curb, his co-star J.B. Smoove (Leon Black) isn't convinced.

"I don't believe that man," Smoove told THR. "He's going to sit there and get bored at the house, say 'I've got to do something' ... He did take off six years one time, he did a play, did a movie, but it's therapeutic – how do you take a therapeutic show away from people?"

While Smoove isn't convinced, other Curb stars teased the show's ending.

"I think it's a masterpiece," Susie Essman (Susie Greene) said, adding that "the ending is pretty incredible."

"I'm happy with the ending," Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David) added. "I think people will be happy and they'll really love this season. It's going to take you on some twists and turns."

Larry David On Curb Ending:

"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David joked in a statement when the end of the series was announced. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre," HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys added. "Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on February 4th on HBO. The series finale is set to release on April 7th.