DC Universe Reportedly Cancels DC Daily

DC Universe has reportedly cancelled DC Daily. According to a report from Collider, the streaming service has ended the run of the daily news program that offers fans news and content related to DC Comics and the broader DC Universe community including interviews and in-depth panel discussions about DC films and television shows. According to the report, the show is set to air its final batch of episodes over the next two weeks, potentially giving the series a chance to sign off in a way that closes the chapter.

DC Daily was first announced on August 22, 2018 and debuted on the DC Universe streaming service on September 15, 2018. As of June 1, the series has run 427 episodes. The series is anchored by Tiffany Smith and has featured a wide range of cohosts over its run, including Arrow star John Barrowman, Harley Quinn Smith, writer Sam Humphries, Whitney Moore, Hector Navarro, and more. The report doesn't indicate a reason for the show's cancellation, but it's believed that, of the programming on DC Universe, DC Daily is the least expensive show on the platform to produce.

For DC Universe fans, the cancellation of DC Daily is likely to stir some questions about the viability of the streaming service going forward. With the arrival of HBO Max last month, there has been some question as to whether DC Universe will continue as it currently exists with its own original television programming. The streaming service is currently airing the new Stargirl series and a second season of Doom Patrol is set to premiere later this month while the live-action Titans and animated Young Justice have both already been renewed for additional seasons. That said. Stargirl is also being shared with The CW and Doom Patrol will also debut on HBO Max while HBO Max has plans for its own original live-action DC content, including a Green Lantern series, Strange Adventures, and Justice League Dark. It's that content situation, among other things, that have led many to wonder if users will see value in having both a DC Universe subscription and an HBO Max subscription.

“No doubt AT&T is looking to use all of its assets, DC being a critical component, to make HBO Max a player in the competitive streaming landscape,” Stephen Beck, the managing partner of consultancy group cg42 previously explained to Business Insider. Even with that said, he pointed out that WarnerMedia is not in “the business to create a suite of standalone offerings. They’re in the business of creating a mega platform.”

