Co-Hosts For ‘DC Daily’ to Include John Barrowman, Harley Quinn Smith, and More

DC Universe’s DC Daily is set to bring fans a one-of-a-kind news experience, and they’ve enlisted some familiar faces to help do the job.

DC Daily will offer fans entertaining news and insights, exclusive guest appearances, interviews and panel discussions with some of the most knowledgeable voices in the DC universe. A successor to DC All Access, DC Daily will be primarily available on the DC Universe service, with select segments also available to view for free on additional online channels.

The co-hosts for DC Daily were revealed earlier tonight, as part of DC Universe’s inaugural livestream. Among the list are quite a few fan-favorites, including John Barrowman, Samm Levine, Harley Quinn Smith, and Sam Humphries.

Barrowman is best known for his roles as Malcolm Merlyn on The CW’s Arrowverse of shows, as well as Captain Jack Harkness on Doctor Who. The actor has quite a bit of experience in the DC Comics space, previously writing the Dark Archer tie-in comic series for Arrow.

Levine is an actor, host, and comedian, whose breakout role was Neal Schweiber on Freaks and Geeks. His filmography also includes the Wet Hot American Summer franchise, Inglourious Basterds, and Not Another Teen Movie.

Smith is the daughter of Kevin Smith (who cohosted the inaugural livestream), whose filmography includes Yoga Hosers, Supergirl, and Tusk.)

Humphries is a comic writer and photographer, whose work includes Star-Lord, Planet Hulk, and the current run of Green Lanterns.

Other DC Daily co-hosts will include Hector Navarro, Clarke Wolfe, Brian Tong, Markeia McCarty, and John Kourounis. The entire roster of co-hosts will be joining actress and host Tiffany Smith, who will be the series’ news anchor.

DC Daily will be hosted by a variety of faces familiar to DC fans, with special guests and other co-hosts joining the daily cast. Currently the DC Daily format is scheduled to include “Headlines,” a run-down of daily news briefs; “Reports,” a single-topic segment that may feature an in-depth interview or deep dive into an upcoming book, film or series; and “Talk,” a panel discussion including in-depth analysis about today’s hottest topics and news, which will be exclusively available only to DC Universe members via the service.

DC Daily will be launched on September 15th.