Harley Quinn Showrunners Confirm Kite Man Spinoff Still in the Works

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is now streaming on HBO Max, and the beloved animated series will soon be getting a fourth season. When news of the upcoming season was announced it was also revealed that Sarah Peters would be elevated to executive producer and showrunner so that Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern could work on expanding the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs. It was announced last year that a Kite Man spinoff was in the works, and Halpern recently teased what fans can expect from their newest series.

" It's run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer. The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as 'It's Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.' But we've always talked about the Kite Man show as Cheers. Cheers, but for B-list supervillains."

"We love the wild and fun world of 'Harley Quinn' so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim, sad when the spinoff was announced. "Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City's not-so-finest at Noonan's, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem."

"Harley Quinn unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe," Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation added. "Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show."

What Is Harley Quinn and Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special,?

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is now streaming on HBO Max. The familiar voice cast of Harley Quinn returns for the special, including Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others. The special also features a guest appearance from Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.

Stay tuned for more updates about Harley Quinn's fourth season and the Kite Man spinoff.