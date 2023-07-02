Harley Quinn Season 5 Teased By Director With Cute Harlivy Art

Season 4 of Harley Quinn is set to debut later this month on July 27th, but we may have already just gotten a tease for Season 5 of the fan favorite Max series. On Twitter, director Christina "Kiki" Manrique shared cute "Harlivy" art for fans with the note "back at WB as of last week, directing on the Harley Quinn series!" You can check the artwork out for yourself below.

back at WB as of last week, directing on the Harley Quinn series! ♦️✨️♥️ pic.twitter.com/p34XQkCwXh — Kiki Manrique (@kikiinspace) June 28, 2023

t's not exactly clear what specifically Manrique is teasing with the mention of being at work on Harley Quinn. A fifth season of the series hasn't officially been announced, though DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have previously made it clear that the show will be continuing.

"We're going to keep forward with that," Gunn said when the DC Studios slate was revealed earlier this year.

What Do We Know About Season 4 of Harley Quinn?

Season 4 of Harley Quinn will see series writer Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You) taking over as executive producer and showrunner.

"Sarah writes Ivy like no one else, and Season 4 will explore Ivy more than we have," series co-creator Patrick Schumacker previously told Variety about Harley Quinn season 4. "There's her new role with the Legion of Doom. There's something Justin and I would not have immediately gone toward – I'm trying not to spoil anything – but she did an amazing job. Obviously, the show has benefited greatly from so many different female perspectives amongst the writers, and Sarah has always been very key. She's written some of the most memorable, enduring episodes. She's the one who brought Catwoman into the fold, she's the one who wrote the Season 2 finale where Harley and Ivy go driving off from Ivy's intended wedding [with Kite Man], the bachelorette episode on Themyscira, our Season 3 premiere. Her grasp of Ivy and her ideas are things we certainly would never think of, and I'm really excited for people to get to see that."

In addition to Harley Quinn season 4, fans of the chaotic animated show can look forward to a spinoff series that's also in the works. Previously reported as being focused on Kite-Man, the series was compared to the sitcom cheers, focusing on the villains of Gotham City that Kite-Man encounters in his day-to-day life.

Harley Quinn TV series cast

The main cast for the DC fan-favorite includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. Recurring guest stars also include Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.

Season 4 of Harley Quinn debuts July 27th on Max.