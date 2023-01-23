Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special Trailer Released by HBO Max

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and DC's Harley Quinn is celebrating as only she can. On Monday, HBO Max released the first trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, a standalone special continuing the antics of the popular animated series. Additionally, the trailer reveals that the special will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9th.

In Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, as Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.

Is Harley Quinn renewed for Season 4?

In addition to A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, Harley will be returning for a fourth season, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2023. Workaholics and Nathan For You alum Sarah Peters, who has written on Harley and served as a consulting producer, will now be showrunning Season 4.

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans," Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max, said in a statement. "It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators."

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season," Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation, added. "But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out."

"We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker echoed. "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

As mentioned above, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will arrive exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9th.