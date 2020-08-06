DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Breaks Down Courtney's Fight with Tigress in "Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One"

✖

This week's penultimate episode of DC's Stargirl's first season saw Courtney Whitmore along with her family and friends on the run. With Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) having revealed Courtney's identity to Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson), the Injustice Society sought to eliminate them as the biggest obstacle in the way of their Project New America. While the heroes ended up not only surviving but figuring out the villains' major plans setting up for a major showdown in next week's season finale, there were a couple of pretty major fights -- including an epic one between Courtney and Tigress (Joy Osmanski). Now, series star Brec Bassinger is breaking down that wild fight.

Speaking with Decider, Bassinger said that the scene in which Tigress showed up at the Dugan/Whitmore home to take out Courtney and her mom, Barbara (Amy Smart) was her favorite of the season.

"I love that! I love that. They are so creative with the staff work," Bassinger said. "It's not just traditional bo staff work. That fight scene is probably my favorite of the whole season. I think it's so creative and fun."

In the scene, Tigress attacks Barbara in the home and while Courtney intervenes, there's some serious damage before a little mother-daughter teamwork takes Tigress down. Bassinger said that everything was very planned out -- and that even Smart really got in on the fight scene action with a stunt vase.

"Well we have what’s called a “pre-vis”… Basically it’s like a video game version of the fight scene. And then our stunt coordinator, he pre-films it with his stunt team. Going into it, we know exactly what the fight scene is going to look like. We have a shot list, we’re shown this is the shot we’re getting. So very, very planned out," Bassinger explained. "But it was really fun to have Amy there, because it was her first time really getting to be part of the action. She killed it. The thing that was so fun was Amy crashing the plant on Tigress’s head. That was — it was a stunt vase, but it was practical. She actually was smashing a vase over her head. And that was probably the scariest part. We put so much time on that, just for planning. We only had two vases, so we only had two takes to do it. But it turned out great, it was so fun. Amy loved it."

But while this week's episode had some epic fights, there's still more to come in next week's finale. Bassinger recently teased that the finale battle will be iconic.

"Yeah, the fight is very epic," Bassinger said. "It just starts off where it's the full ISA against the full JSA in this iconic, epic battle, and everyone knows who everyone is. There's no secrets among this fight, and there's a lot of payoff. You see Solomon Grundy again, you see Shiv again, you get to see lots of people."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two" debuts Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW.

