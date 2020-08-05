DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Teases "Iconic" Finale Battle

✖

The Season 1 finale for DC's Stargirl arrives next week and will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl and her Justice Society face off with the Injustice Society in a major battle with the fate of millions in the balance. This week, the full extent of the ISA's Project New America was revealed, including that while the general idea to create a "better" America is admirable, the cost of human life -- 25 million people or more -- is just too much. Given the stakes, when the JSA and the ISA clash next it's going to be major and according to series star Brec Bassinger, the series finale's big fight is an "iconic" battle.

Speaking with TV Insider, Bassinger teased what fans can expect in that big fight.

"Yeah, the fight is very epic," Bassinger said. "It just starts off where it's the full ISA against the full JSA in this iconic, epic battle, and everyone knows who everyone is. There's no secrets among this fight, and there's a lot of payoff. You see Solomon Grundy again, you see Shiv again, you get to see lots of people."

Fans can get a little taste of that battle in the recently released preview for the finale episode, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two". There's a moment in the preview that shows the battle begin between the two teams and while the outcome is something that will just have to wait until next week, Bassinger isn't the only DC's Stargirl cast member who has teased the epic battle. Pat Dugan actor Luke Wilson also hinted at what to expect -- but teased that the finale will offer some closure as well as tension for the second season.

"I think you're going to learn a lot more about the Injustice Society's plan -- not just for Blue Valley, but for world domination," Wilson said. "And there's an epic battle at the end.... in the best way, it's a mixture of a big finale and also some closure, but when you look at the overall picture, there's still some major turmoil underneath the surface."

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 1 finale, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two", below.

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two" debuts Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW.

