DC's Stargirl: Series Would Have Ended After the JSA Graduated High School

Last week, DC's Stargirl ended after three seasons on The CW with the series finale seeing the JSA defeat Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson) once and for all as well as his Injustice Society allies Dragon King and the Ultra-Humanite — the latter of which was in the body of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale). The finale also gave fans a glimpse into the future with the now-adult JSA continuing to serve as heroes. It was a fitting ending for the series, but according to series creator Geoff Johns, even though the ending came a little sooner than expected, not only was the final scene what had always been planned for the series, but that the plan was to conclude after the teen heroes graduated high school anyway.

Speaking with CBR, Johns revealed that DC's Stargirl would have always ended once Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her friends graduated high school because the show was very much rooted in the heroes as teenagers, not adults.

"It was incredibly important, and I always knew that was going to be the last scene for the series, always," Johns said of that flash forward. "It was this future scene where we'd jump ahead and see the JSA as this fully formed team. I never wanted to work on the show after they graduated from high school. The show would've ended regardless as soon as they graduated high school because it's not a college show or a superhero show about a team of adults."

Johns also explained that it was important that the final scene reiterated that the team and its legacy continues — legacy is a major aspect of many JSA stories, including Johns' current titles for DC Comics — and noted how important it was to have Jay Garrick/The Flash (John Wesley Shipp) show up as well.

"Having Jay Garrick was really important because Jay Garrick coming in tells you that it's not over yet, the adventures are going to keep going, and Shade is now on the team as we learn from Jay Garrick," Johns said.

Even with the series finale being exactly what Johns had always envisioned, there apparently were plans for what Season 4 would have looked like and even a slightly different alternate ending that would have set up Season 4. Bassinger recently revealed that the show filmed two endings while waiting for final word on DC's Stargirl's fate and fans may get to see that different take eventually.

"So, Geoff said he might end up releasing it on the DVD," Bassinger said. "He doesn't know. I hope he does, though. But it will make people sad because the fourth season idea was insane."

Bassinger also said that she feels like the "insane" idea for Season 4 is part of the reason it took such a long time for the decision on DC's Stargirl's fate to be officially made.

"It just would have been epic, like on a whole different level," she said. "And I actually believe that's why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news, because everyone wanted this fourth season to be made. Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea and that's why I think everyone really fought for it. But you know, it just wasn't meant to be."

Fans can watch the final season of DC's Stargirl now on The CW's website. The first two seasons are currently streaming on HBO Max.

What did you think about the finale to DC's Stargirl? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!