DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Says Alternate Ending Might Eventually Be Released

DC's Stargirl is coming to an end with the December 7th Season 3 finale serving as the series finale as well, though the series will have a proper ending. Star Brec Bassinger recently revealed that the show shot two endings while waiting to find out the show's fate, and now it sounds like fans might get to see the unaired ending eventually. During an appearance on the Wayne Ayers Podcast (via CBR), Bassinger said that showrunner Geoff Johns is trying to get the "uncanceled" ending released on DVD.

"So, Geoff said he might end up releasing it on the DVD," Bassinger said. "He doesn't know. I hope he does, though. But it will make people sad because the fourth season idea was insane."

Bassinger also said that she feels like the "insane" idea for Season 4 is part of the reason it took such a long time for the decision on DC's Stargirl's fate to be officially made.

"It just would have been epic, like on a whole different level," she said. "And I actually believe that's why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news, because everyone wanted this fourth season to be made. Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea and that's why I think everyone really fought for it. But you know, it just wasn't meant to be."

When will the final episode of Stargirl air?

Other than taking off Wednesday, November 30th, Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"