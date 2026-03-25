DC’s Best TV Show Gets Disappointing Season 2 Update (& There’s Bad News for Another DCU Series Too)

The long wait for The Batman Part II was made easier by the arrival of TV spinoff The Penguin, which took DC fans by storm in the fall of 2024. Anchored by Colin Farrell’s mesmerizing turn as Oz Cobb, The Penguin earned widespread critical acclaim, with much praise being given to its compelling crime drama narrative and captivating performances. Not only did viewers appreciate the deep dive into Oz Cobb’s character, Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone quickly became a fan favorite. Unsurprisingly, there’s been much interest and discussion about the possibility of The Penguin Season 2, but nothing has come to fruition yet — and it sounds like it’s going to stay that way.

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In an interview with Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys addressed the prospect of The Penguin Season 2. “Colin [Farrell] is going to be in [The Batman Part II],” he said. “He’s got other movies going on … I would say it’s certainly complicated, but something everybody involved would like to figure out. I just don’t know.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with the outlet, Bloys shared a disappointing update on the previously announced Amanda Waller spinoff. “Put it this way, I wouldn’t say it’s on the runway. But Lanterns is coming up this summer.”

For various reasons, both of these updates from Bloys are disappointing. The Penguin became a classic hit HBO prestige drama, racking up a record number of Emmy nominations as it garnered comparisons to The Sopranos. Meanwhile, Waller was one of the first DC Universe projects announced when James Gunn unveiled the slate for “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” It would have been an opportunity to give Viola Davis a showcase for her powerhouse acting abilities. However, it’s arguably for the best that these projects aren’t moving forward right now.

In the case of The Penguin, the show was always envisioned as a miniseries that bridged the gap between Matt Reeves’ first two Batman movies. It accomplished that goal, depicting Oz Cobb’s rise up Gotham’s criminal underworld in the aftermath of the Riddler attacks. The Penguin creative team is open to doing a second season, but only if there’s a strong enough story that warrants it. In the wake of Season 1’s success, it’d be tempting to get the band back together and come up with anything, but it’s nice to hear that story will be the guiding force. Once The Batman Part II comes out and the next chapter of Oz’s arc is revealed, then things could be reevaluated depending on what happens to the character on the big screen.

As for Waller, Gunn said last fall that it’s been a “rough road” to get the series off the ground since the scripts “aren’t working,” so Bloys’ update shouldn’t come as a surprise. It sounds like there’s plenty of work to be done on that front, and DC Studios is smart to not rush anything. It may not even be the worst development if Waller completely stalls and ends up scrapped. The entertainment landscape is changing; the peak streaming era appears to be over, and studios like Disney are pivoting back to prioritizing theatrical features. Marvel is scaling back on output because it produced too much too soon, including an abundance of streaming shows. From the beginning, DC Studios has focused on quality over quantity (reports have indicated they’ll release only 1-2 films per year). Instead of flooding HBO Max with various DC shows, it’s smarter to be more selective about which projects are made.

This isn’t to say Waller or The Penguin Season 2 won’t eventually happen one day. All it takes is someone writing a great script that Gunn likes (which is what happened on Clayface, which wasn’t part of the original DC Universe movie plan). The encouraging thing is that nothing is being rushed, hopefully keeping the quality of DCU projects high. In the meantime, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to. In addition to this summer’s Lanterns, there’s a pair of highly anticipated films coming in Supergirl and Clayface. Plus, 2027 sees the return of Superman and Batman to movie theaters.

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