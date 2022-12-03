DC's Stargirl Series Finale Photos Released

The CW has released photos from the series finale of DC's Stargirl. The episode, "Frenemies Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning", is set to debut on Wednesday, December 7th. While we don't have a ton of details per the recently released synopsis, the penultimate episode of the fan-favorite DC series positioned the last episode to have perhaps the highest stakes yet for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA. The episode revealed that the man they believed to be Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) was actually the Ultra-Humanite in his body — and he has control of the Cosmic Staff. Courtney and the JSA don't know this yet, nor do they know that this imposter has buried Pat (Luke Wilson) alive, but from the looks of things in the photos and the teaser, when the figure out, it's going to be a major fight. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

"THE FINAL SHOWDOWN — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson and Joel McHale also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. The series finale airs on December 7th.