Dead Boy Detectives Stars and Showrunners Share Bonus Episode Ideas

Dead Boy Detectives is finally streaming on Netflix, and it's currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critics score. The new show is a spinoff of The Sandman and is based on the comics by writer Neil Gaiman and artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III. The main characters made their comics debut in The Sandman #25 in 1991 before they got their own series. Fans of The Sandman show can even expect some connections and easter eggs. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Dead Boy Detectives showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz in addition to cast members George Rexstrew (Edwin Paine), Jayden Revri (Charles Rowland), Kassius Nelson (Crystal Palace), and Yuyu Kitamura (Niko). During the conversations, we brought up The Sandman's surprise bonus episode and asked if they have any hopes for Dead Boy Detectives to get one as well.

"We'd love to do that," Schwartz replied when asked about a possible bonus episode. "We want to do a Christmas special," Yockey revealed. "We want to do one of those Doctor Who-style British Christmas specials, but that costs money. And also it's weird to do it so far out of sequence. But that said, we would love to."

"That is a great question," Nelson replied before giving it some thought. "Oh, I don't know. I'm so invested in all the other characters' lives. I would love to see more of Edwin's backstory and what happens there. I think we don't really get to see that ... I would love to see more of where he comes from and why he is the way that he is, more than just the era that he was born in. I think that'd be fun."



"I think more cases or just a case in London," Revri suggested. "I think that'd be so, so good to see them, where they come from in their element doing what they do. I think that'd be great."

"Yeah, I'd love to see them go abroad somewhere," Rexstrew added. "Hint, hint, Steve," Revri joked. "I'd love to see them go to somewhere like Japan or something," Rexstrew shared.

Is Neil Gaiman Involved With the Dead Boy Detectives Show?

Gaiman is credited as an executive producer on the series, but he isn't writing episodes like he's done with his adaptations in the past.

"He's been incredibly supportive," Yockey revealed to ComicBook.com at the meet and greet last month. "I would say most of all he's just been a cheerleader, like, 'Yes, this is crazy. You can be even crazier,' which is good for us because we did not set any limits. But look, we set out to make the Hardy Boys on acid and I feel like that's what we did."

"I'm quite proud of the fact that tonally, we've created our own thing, and as you go deeper into the season, it just gets darker and darker and darker and darker and more adult. So it's a lot of fun," he continued.

"I think the most important thing is to not make an identical copy of the comic book because you will always fail," Schwartz explained. "So I think it's taking the heart and why people fell in love with the comic in the first place and adapting that into screen form."

Dead Boy Detectives is now streaming on Netflix.