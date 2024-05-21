Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Confirms Connection to Major Eleventh Doctor Storyline

We're only three episodes into Doctor Who's new season, but the episode has definitely been subverting fans' expectations. The latest episode, titled "Boom", definitely did so in spades, introducing Mundy Flynn (future companion Varada Sethu) and The Anglican Marines, a group of "ordained" soldiers fighting a space war against an unseen enemy. The Anglicans' ties to the evil organization Villengard were already confirmed in the episode, but it sounds like there's an even weirder backstory beyond that. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Boom" writer Steven Moffat confirmed that there is a connection between the Anglicans and The Church of the Papal Mainframe, which he introduced in the early episodes of his tenure as Doctor Who showrunner.

"They're stitching the story together," Moffat revealed. "I always liked the idea of the clerics and that they were Church of England. It worked well, because I needed people who could operate with that degree of faith that a monster they couldn't see existed. That seemed to be sensible."

When Will Varada Sethu Join Doctor Who?

Sethu is confirmed to be joining Doctor Who in (according to its Disney+ numbering) the show's second season, and will be adventuring with both Fifteen and Ruby Sunday. It is unclear at this point if Sethu will be reprising her role as Mundy, or will be playing a different character entirely.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home," Sethu says in a statement when her casting was announced. "I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

