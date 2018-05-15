‘Deadly Class’ TV Series First Look Released

SyFy has released the first look at its upcoming adaptation of the Image Comics series Deadly Class.

The video shows footage from the new series, as well as interviews with executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo (the directors of Avengers: Infinity War) as the original comic’s writer and co-creator Rick Remender. You can watch it above.

“Deadly Class is one of the more twisted coming-of-age stories we’ve ever read,” Joe Russo says. “It does an amazing job of exploring teenage years and the sense of alienation that you feel. The first time we read the book we were blown away. That’s why we’re standing here working on the show.”

Remender adds, “Fans of the comic book are going to be delighted. Deadly Class is authentic, honest, and brutal. The threats are real.”

Anthony Russo continues, “There’s a mix of a lot of different sensibilities spanning everything from our more intense action work in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to like some of our more absurdist sensibilities.”

SyFy ordered a pilot for Deadly Class in September 2017, and the series was officially picked up to series in April. Deadly Class was created by Remender and artist Wes Craig.

The series was adapted to television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who will both executive produce alongside the Russos, as well as Mike Larocca. Adam Targum of Chipmunk Hill is an executive producer on the pilot episode, as is Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot.

Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions are producing.

Deadly Class is set in a dark interpretation of the 1980s. It follows a homeless teenager who is recruited into an elite private school run by the world’s criminal elite with strict ethical and moral codes and a social environment that could literally leave any one of the students dead. The series is drenched in the trappings of the punk rock counterculture of the era.

The Deadly Class television series will star Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

“We’re committed to developing graphic novels for Syfy and have found a rich, compelling, truly unique world in Deadly Class,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement when the series was picked up. “Our producing partners expertly combined high school angst, 80s nostalgia and comic flair into a beautifully realized, visually arresting pilot that truly brings Rick and Wes’ acclaimed comic series to life.”

