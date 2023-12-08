Deadpool 3 Leaks & Squid Game Challenge Finale | CBN 400th Episode!

The ComicBook Nation podcast celebrates the 400th Episode and 5 years of the show - while STILL hitting the latest topics!

In this milestone 400th Episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew reacts to the big finale of Squid Game: The Challenge, get mad about those Deadpool 3 leaks, recap the big reveals at the 2023 Gaming Awards, and watch the trailer for the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series. PLUS: A look at what's next for WWE NXT, and a review of the new wrestling biopic The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron!

Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!



There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!