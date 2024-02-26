Dee Bradley Baker Reveals the Surprising Star Wars Cameo He Wants

Dee Bradley Baker has been the voice of any number of iconic characters over the course of his long career, but it's less common that you also get to see his face. If he were to make a cameo in the live-action Star Wars universe, though, the Star Wars: The Bad Batch star doesn't have any hangups about making eye contact with the audience. Instead, he thinks it would be funny to pay homage to a Jawa costume he had as a child. In the vein of The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau, though, he wouldn't want to be digitally sized down,but instead to be "the [Buddy the Elf] of Jawas."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

"That's a fun idea. I think if I were offered a Star Wars cameo, if Dave Filoni or Jon Favreau or someone gave me a call, 'Come on down to Culver City, let's put you in a costume,' I think it might be non-human, and I might want it to be the tall Jawa," Baker told ComicBook.com. "Like, the Elf of Jawas. That would be me, because that was my first Star Wars gig, was being a Jawa. The year after the year after Episode IV came out, I had a Jawa costume my parents made for me. So I wouldn't mind being a Jawa. I don't need to be seen, my face doesn't need to be seen."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 debuted its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21st, on Disney+. Here's the entire episode release schedule: