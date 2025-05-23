Marvel’s Defenders Are All in New York City (Is It for a Daredevil Reunion?)

Marvel fans may be on the verge of seeing a reunion between The Defenders in Daredevil: Born Again. The second season of Daredevil is shaping up to be an exciting one after the addition of Krysten Ritter, reprising her role of Jessica Jones. Ritter is the latest Netflix star to see their character transition into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will she be the last? That’s what fans want to know. Could we also see other Defenders like Mike Colter/Luke Cage and Finn Jones/Iron Fist join the street-level heroes? The Heroes for Hire actors are at least teasing a reunion in Daredevil: Born Again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Mike Colter and Finn Jones shared photos on social media revealing that they are in New York City, which is where Daredevil: Born Again is filming Season 2. Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter are already in the Big Apple for production, and the confirmation that Colter and Finn are also there has fans speculating that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will also star Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Mike Colter shared a post on his Instagram Stories featuring a photo taken outside a window in New York. The skyline can be seen in the dark background with buildings lit up. When a commenter on X (formerly Twitter) tried to make a joke about Finn Jones being left out, we see that he also posted a photo of himself in New York, to which Colter commented, “My dude.” You can see the photos below.

So.. Finn Jones also uploaded this photo from New York and Mike Colter commented on it👀 https://t.co/gQ5I8eSGIj pic.twitter.com/QPBpG3l9SK — Warling (@WarlingHD) May 22, 2025

Celebrity fitness trainer Naqam Washington recently shared a selfie taken with Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter at a gym in Brooklyn. According to Washington, the photo was taken as the three met up for a workout following a long day of filming on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. “I am the safest man in NY!” joked Washington. “Protected by Daredevil and Jessica Jones! Hitting the gym after filming all day! I love my job! Happy and grateful to be part of this process!”

Finn Jones recently petitioned to return as Danny Rand/Iron Fist during an appearance at the La Conve Monterrey anime convention in Monterrey, NL, Mexico in March. The Game of Thrones alum portrayed Danny Rand in two seasons of Netflix’s Iron Fist, as well as in The Defenders event series. However, Jones drew a lot of criticism during his time as Iron Fist, with fans bashing Iron Fist‘s action and fight sequences, though the showrunner got the brunt of the criticism.

“I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is ‘give me a f*cking chance, man. I’m here and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong,” Jones said. He echoed previous statements he’s made when asked about an MCU return. Just last year, the actor said he’d be up for a reunion with Luke Cage star Mike Colter for a Heroes for Hire project.

Mike Colter has also said that he’d like to explore a Marvel return as Luke Cage. “I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it,” Colter told ComicBook last year. “And I’m happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don’t have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I’m not holding anything back.”

Do you think Mike Colter and Finn Jones are coming back to the MCU, or are they just messing with fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!