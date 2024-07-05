Iron Fist Star Finn Jones Still Wants a Heroes for Hire MCU Series With Luke Cage

Iron Fist star Finn Jones hasn’t given up hope that he can still do a Marvel Heroes for Hire project with Luke Cage star Mike Colter.

Jones was doing an interview with The Nerd Shepherd at Heroes Dutch Comic-Con in the Netherlands. The interview got into the question of where Jones is in his career right now, and what he might do next as an actor. The former Iron Fist star made it clear that the industry is in a state of flux right now, and what could or could not happen is impossible to predict – including whether or not he could return to playing Marvel’s Iron Fist:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have no expectations in this industry, especially right now,” Finn Jones said. “It’s really unprecedented – strikes, COVID. Things you think are going to happen don’t happen; things that shouldn’t happen do happen. So to be an actor in 2024 To have expectations in this industry is just impossible.”

Iron Fist was part of the Marvel Netflix Universe of the 2010s, which helped lay much of the groundwork for the current Marvel Studios Disney+ series. The Marvel Netflix Daredevil TV series is officially continuing as Daredevil: Born Again, with actors Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Punisher), and supporting cast members all coming over to the MCU. There have been rumors that Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will pop up in Born Again, cementing her place in the MCU, as well.

Admittedly, actor Mike Colter has been less enthusiastic about continuing as Luke Cage, but Finn Jones made it clear he’s open to continuing as Danny Rand, Marvel’s Iron Fist:

“Now, my intention – I would like to see the character continue; I would like to continue playing that character. I think there’s still a lot of room for growth and professionally I’m at a point where I would like to continue to grow with Iron Fist .”

One of the most famous partnerships in Marvel Comics was Luke Cage and Iron Fist’s “Heroes for Hire” business. The two street-level heroes sold their services to those in need, often using their odd-coupled powers (Luke’s unbreakable skin and strength, Danny’s martial arts precision and power fist) in perfect unison. Finn and Colter got to play out a bit of the partnership onscreen, but never got the full-fledged Heroes for Hire spinoff a lot of fans wanted. Finn Jones acknowledged that he would enjoy a shot at doing Heroes for Hire in the MCU:

“That would be nice. I would love to see the chemistry between me and Mike again. It’s always been great. I think they’re interesting characters to bring together. I think there’s a lot of great stories that can be told with those characters. And if If they brought me and Mike back to do a Heroes for Hire TV series, I think it would be the right way to go.”

Iron Fist was looked at as being the weakest of the Marvel Netflix series – and yet, a lot of fans felt that seeing Jones and Colter together would’ve balanced out both characters and their respective series, creating a greater sum than the parts. When we spoke to Mike Colter, he was at least willing to say that if he got a project that was significant, he may be willing to put that Luke Cage hoodie back on:

“I mean, I would totally entertain a good script and idea that made sense,” Colter said.

Heroes for Hire could be that project.

Until then, Iron Fist is streaming on Disney+.