Luke Cage: Mike Colter on a Potential Marvel Return, “I Would Love to Explore It”

Power Man is hoping for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the red carpet premiere of The Union, Luke Cage star Mike Colter told ComicBook he’d “love to explore” what a return to the MCU all these years later could look like.

“I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it. And I’m happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don’t have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I’m not holding anything back,” Colter said.

The actor went on to address the sizable creative overhaul Daredevil: Born Again went under. At one point, Marvel Studios was set to effectively reboot the series and not have it reference the three seasons of the wildly popular Netflix show. After the creative shuffling, Daredevil: Born Again is now effectively a fourth season of the show.

“I think that’s the right move. They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don’t know what that was about. I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, duh,’ It was not broke, so don’t fix it.”

Colter played Luke Cage in two seasons of a self-titled show and then crossover over with Born Again‘s Charlie Cox and a handful of other characters in The Defenders. So far, only Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Ayelet Zurer have been confirmed to return to the MCU.

Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

