Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Training With Returning Krysten Ritter (& Now We’re Excited)

Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter are training together as Ritter joins Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The actress is reprising her role as Jessica Jones in the new season, which is filming now, and she needs to be prepared for some brutal stunts after a long time away from the MCU. On Tuesday, celebrity fitness trainer Naqam Washington posted a selfie taken with Cox and Ritter at a gym in Brooklyn. According to Washington, the photo was taken as the three met up for a workout following a long day of filming. Born Again Season 2 is already in production, so these superheroes must be putting in long hours.

“I am the safest man in NY!” joked Washington. “Protected by Daredevil and Jessica Jones! Hitting the gym after filming all day! I love my job! Happy and grateful to be part of this process!”

Washington tagged Ritter and Cox in the post, as well as the elite gym where they were training. Born Again is not only set in NYC, it’s filmed there too, so it’s fitting that these two Defenders stay in shape right in Williamsburg. Ritter shared Washington’s post on her own feed, reminding fans of her impending MCU comeback.

Daredevil: Born Again got an 18-episode order from the start, so fans knew a second season was coming, which assuaged some of the frustration when characters like Jessica Jones were missing from the debut. Disney finally confirmed Ritter’s return at a presentation earlier this month. Still, we don’t know how much screentime she’ll get or how prominent she’ll be in the story. The fact that she’s in the gym with Cox strikes many commenters as a good sign that Jessica Jones will get her time in the spotlight.

For comparison, Born Again Season 1 capitalized on the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher quite a bit, but in the end, some fans were disappointed in the amount of screentime he got. Many also wonder why this show is taking its time reviving each of these Defenders characters on by one rather than simply throwing them all back on screen. So far, there has been no concrete talk of bringing back Luke Cage or Iron Fist, let alone the side characters from those Netflix-era shows.

Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum seemed to address these concerns in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this month. “It’s about not rushing and telling the best story,” he said. “Yes, it’s exciting to think about characters interacting, but it’s about the reasons why. At times we’ve done that very well, at times we’ve rushed. The story has to lead the path.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is filming now, with a planned release date of March 2026. Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+, along with all of the Defenders shows.