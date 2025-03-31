Iron Fist Star Says “Give Me a F***ing Chance” to MCU Return (Is He Right?)

Finn Jones continues to lobby for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Fist. The Game of Thrones alum portrayed Danny Rand in two seasons of Netflix’s Iron Fist, as well as in The Defenders event series. However, Jones drew a lot of criticism during his time as Iron Fist, even though a lot of the negativity was out of his control. Fans weren’t pleased with Iron Fist‘s action and fight sequences, with the showrunner getting the brunt of the criticism. There was also a segment of fans who wanted either an Asian or a female Iron Fist to get the spotlight. Jones has heard all this feedback and is remaining steadfast in his desire to reprise his Iron Fist role.

“I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is ‘give me a f*cking chance, man. I’m here and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong,” Finn Jones said during an appearance at the La Conve Monterrey anime convention in Monterrey, NL, Mexico. Jones is echoing previous statements he’s made when asked about an MCU return. Just last year, the actor said he’d be up for a reunion with Luke Cage star Mike Colter for a Heroes for Hire project.

During an interview at Heroes Dutch Comic-Con in the Netherlands last July, Jones was asked about his career and what he might do next as an actor. The former Iron Fist star made it clear that the industry is in a state of flux right now, and what could or could not happen is impossible to predict, including whether or not he could return to playing Marvel’s Iron Fist.

“I have no expectations in this industry, especially right now,” Finn Jones said. “It’s really unprecedented – strikes, COVID. Things you think are going to happen don’t happen; things that shouldn’t happen do happen. So to be an actor in 2024, to have expectations in this industry is just impossible.”

Mike Colter has been less than enthusiastic about an MCU return as Luke Cage, telling ComicBook he’d do it “only if it doesn’t affect my schedule in a way that I can’t do another season of Evil,” his Paramount+ original series. “I mean, I would totally entertain a good script and idea that made sense.”

As for the prospects of a Heroes for Hire project starring Jones and Colter, the former acknowledged how it would be fun. “That would be nice. I would love to see the chemistry between me and Mike again,” Jones said. “It’s always been great. I think they’re interesting characters to bring together. I think there’s a lot of great stories that can be told with those characters. And if If they brought me and Mike back to do a Heroes for Hire TV series, I think it would be the right way to go.”

Heroes for Hire teamed Luke Cage and Iron Fist together as they opened a superhero business where they offered their services to those in need. Other Marvel characters have been a part of Heroes for Hire, such as the duo’s street-level comrades Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, who have both appeared through Netflix’s DefenderVerse.

Marvel Studios has shown that it’s fine with some of the Netflix actors to reprise their iconic roles, such as Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Punisher), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye) in Daredevil: Born Again, so the chatter will only increase with fans wanting to see more and more characters return. Whether that’s Finn Jones as Iron Fist or another actor being brought in, or another version of Iron Fist being used, remains to be seen.

