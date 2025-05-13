Daredevil: Born Again Confirms Krysten Ritter Is Back as Jessica Jones

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will reunite Matt Murdock with one of his most beloved allies, Jessica Jones. Daredevil: Born Again is one of Disney+’s biggest shows of 2025 and the streamer wasted no time getting a Season 2 into development as shooting for it began during the first season’s run. The show was a great return to Matt Murdock’s side of the Marvel universe which is far more grounded than the stories being told on the big screen. However, fans were eager to see if any other heroes or characters from the other Marvel Netflix shows would make the jump to the MCU. The Punisher has transitioned nicely and will get his own Disney+ special presentation, but he’s not the only one coming over.

Yes, after much speculation, Jessica Jones will be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 with Krysten Ritter reprising the role. The news was announced during a Disney event, giving fans the confirmation they’ve been waiting for. Fans speculated she would be part of the show earlier this year as she was traveling to New York before production on Season 2 began, but ironically, it had nothing to do with Daredevil. Instead, she was cast in Dexter: Resurrection. However, the timing worked out nicely as she will be staying around New York to film Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Image courtesy of Disney+

It’s unclear how much of Season 2 she will be in, especially since a character like The Punisher was only in a few episodes of Season 1 and his overall screen time was fairly brief. However, that season was filled with all kinds of reshoots and rewrites that may have lessened his screentime. As for if Luke Cage or Iron Fist may appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum wouldn’t say anything besides noting that they want to do what is best for the story, regardless of how exciting crossovers may seem.

“It’s about not rushing and telling the best story,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter. “Yes, it’s exciting to think about characters interacting, but it’s about the reasons why. At times we’ve done that very well, at times we’ve rushed. The story has to lead the path.”

Either way, Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 ended on the idea that Daredevil is going to assemble a team to rebel against Kingpin. While some fans want to see Spider-Man in future Daredevil content, it seems unlikely. However, it seems pretty likely that The Defenders will reteam in Season 2 and go to war with Fisk’s task force.

What other heroes do you want to see in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?