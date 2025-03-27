Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos Spoil New Costume Reveal

Daredevil is back in black. Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear first donned a balaclava as the black-clad “Masked Man” in the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil, only to upgrade to the Daredevil suit tailor-made by Melvin Potter (Matt Gerald). As the horned guardian devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock has worn the crimson cowl and armored suit to battle the likes of the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), the ninja death cult the Hand, and — as of Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 — the serial killer artist Muse.

But set photos that leaked online from the now-shooting second season of the Disney+ series reveal that Daredevil will wear an all-black version of his iconic costume, complete with the “DD” emblem for the first time, as he’s apparently targeted by Mayor Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The photos show the S.W.A.T.-like A.V.T.F. in what appears to be an explosive action sequence in which the black-armored Daredevil unleashes hell on Fisk’s crooked cops (identified by the misappropriated Punisher symbol).

According to the clapperboard, the surfaced photos are from the show’s Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson-directed season 2 premiere (shooting under the working title “Out The Kitchen 2”). The duo directed episodes of Moon Knight and Loki before Born Again: they helmed the reworked “Heaven’s Half-Hour” series premiere and will direct episodes 8 and 9, the April 15 season finale.

Cox previously teased the “DD” insignia and “possible” multiple Daredevil suits in an exclusive interview with ComicBook before the series premiere.

Daredevil’s Black Suit, Explained

Daredevil Black Armor Suit

Daredevil donned what became known as the black armor suit during the “Fall From Grace” arc. After his red costume was left in tatters from a fight with the flamethrower-wielding mercenary called the Crippler and then Silver Sable, Daredevil debuted the red-and-black armor in 1993’s Daredevil #321 to battle the demonic Hellspawn, the Snakeroot sect of the Hand, and the Spider-Man villains Venom and Morbius.

Daredevil returned to his red costume in 1995’s Daredevil #345 (but he’ll be back in the black armor in issue #20 of the ongoing Daredevil run by Saladin Ahmed and José Luis Soares in April).

Daredevil Shadowland Suit

Daredevil: Born Again‘s black suit more resembles Daredevil’s Shadowland suit, which he wore while leading the Hand. The black-suited Daredevil — with a red “DD,” red eyes, and red billy club holster — killed Bullseye with his own sai in Shadowland #1, although it was revealed later that Matt had become corrupted by the Beast, a demonic entity worshipped by the ninja cult.

All-New, All-Different Daredevil Suit

Seeking penance after he was freed from the Beast’s possession, Matt left Hell’s Kitchen for San Francisco. When Daredevil returned to the Kitchen in 2015’s Daredevil #1, it was in a version of the Shadowland suit. Black but with red highlights, this Daredevil suit featured a red belt, red boots, and red boxer-esque hand wraps.

The Charles Soule-penned Daredevil run (which also introduced the Inhuman serial killer artist Muse) kept Daredevil in the black suit until Daredevil #21, which featured a team-up with fellow street-level defenders Luke Cage and Maya Lopez/Echo.