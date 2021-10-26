Dexter: New Blood Photo Reveals New and Returning Cast

A collection of new and returning characters are gathered in a new cast photo for Dexter: New Blood, a revival miniseries for the Showtime hit series. While star Michael C. Hall is back as the titular Dexter, some previously dead and grown-up faces are also featured, as New Blood looks to chart a new course for the series after Dexter ended back in 2013. The new photo puts the cast together outside a snow-filled and icicle-covered cabin in a calm scene before bloodshed and death catch up with them when Dexter: New Blood premieres.

From left to right the Dexter: New Blood photo from Showtime features Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, Alano Miller as Logan, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan.

As Dexter fans will remember, his sister Debra is currently dead in the franchise. However, Jennifer Carpenter is back in New Blood, though she claims her character is not a ghost. During a Television Critics Association panel, Carpenter said her non-ghost Debra is “more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter…[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him].”

Another photo featured a reunion between Dexter and his adopted sister Debra, with the siblings smiling at each other from across a wood table. Carpenter then went into detail on her return, again discussing how she serves more of a purpose than just a ghost on Dexter’s shoulder.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as that,” Carpenter told EW when asked if Deb was simple “a voice” in Dexter’s head. “That’s part of what those conversations were about. What purpose would I serve coming back? I thought the only reason to bring the show back was so we could see what would become of an unmedicated, unchecked, unpunished, decoded, serial killer. What would the dark passion passenger look like if it had an all-access pass to this man? I wanted to come back and haunt him, comfort him, console him, encourage him, love him, hate him, and ruin him.”

Continuing, she said: “So, it’s such a difficult thing to speak about because I’m not even sure how it happened. We never shot anything in order. It feels like this sort of encased season happened on a four-lane superhighway. [I] just sort of barreled down the highway, but I’m this strange, weird spooky kind of side road that goes somewhere totally different. It almost felt like the story exists on two campuses. We’re under the same University of Dexter, but I never had to really track what was going on the way the actors did. It was really about visceral taking the temperature of the room and deciding how I want to manipulate it all.”

Dexter: New Blood is set for a Showtime premiere on Sunday, November 7th at 9 P.M. ET/PT.