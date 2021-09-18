Dexter: New Blood Reveals New Image of Dexter and Debra Reunion

As Dexter fans recall, Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer was given some guidance from beyond the grave by his dead father Harry (James Remar), the same man that gave him the tools to do all his killing “the right way.” For the upcoming Dexter: New Blood though, taking place roughly after the same amount of time since the series concluded its eighth season, a different voice will be on Dexter’s shoulder with Jennifer Carpenter returning as Dexter’s adopted sister, Debra. A new photo from the series courtesy of Entertainment Weekly shows off a first look at their reunion in the new episodes.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as that,” Carpenter told EW when asked if Deb was simple “a voice” in Dexter’s head. “That’s part of what those conversations were about. What purpose would I serve coming back? I thought the only reason to bring the show back was so we could see what would become of an unmedicated, unchecked, unpunished, decoded, serial killer. What would the dark passion passenger look like if it had an all-access pass to this man? I wanted to come back and haunt him, comfort him, console him, encourage him, love him, hate him, and ruin him.”

She continued, “So, it’s such a difficult thing to speak about because I’m not even sure how it happened. We never shot anything in order. It feels like this sort of encased season happened on a four-lane superhighway. [I] just sort of barreled down the highway, but I’m this strange, weird spooky kind of side road that goes somewhere totally different. It almost felt like the story exists on two campuses. We’re under the same University of Dexter, but I never had to really track what was going on the way the actors did. It was really about visceral taking the temperature of the room and deciding how I want to manipulate it all.”

Carpenter’s Deb isn’t the only deceased character making their return to the world of Dexter as John Lithgow will once again appear as Arthur Mitchell aka The Trinity Killer. Lithgow’s season four antagonist netted the actor a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award but his screen time in New Blood will reportedly be limited.

Dexter: New Blood will premiere on Showtime on Sunday, November 7th at 9 P.M. ET/PT.