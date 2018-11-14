‘Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall Open to Return

Dexter ended over five years ago after an illustrious eight-season run on Showtime. At the time, the series’ polarizing finale had a record-breaking 2.8 people tuning in as it aired. Suffice to say, it has the fan base to continue on in some shape, way, or form.

When it comes to Dexter star Michael C. Hall, he’s taking a “never say never” approach with a possible relaunch of the show. Speaking with The Daily Beast, Hall mentioned how he still stands by the finale’s ambiguous ending.

“Every time I’m asked about this I say, ‘never say never,’” Hall said. “The next thing I know there’s an announcement on the internet saying ‘he’s going to do it again.’ The way that show ended gave no sense of closure for people and a lot of questions unanswered. He seems to be in this self-imposed exile, he certainly didn’t ride off into the sunset.”

“His sister died. It left a gnarly knot in some viewers’ stomachs. I stand by how that 8th season ended.”

As would happen in real life, Dexter Morgan left destruction in his wake and the friends and family closest to him suffered the worst. Hall continues to back that up.

“He has a real connection to people, and all those people are compromised or destroyed in some way,” Hall reflected. “For it to be all tidied up after that would have not been honest. For him to simulate his own death and extricate himself from the context of his life made sense to me. As far as any more of that happening, it’s possible.”

As far as an actual reboot goes, Hall says that several opportunities have come and subsequently passed. But again, he’s not quite ready to shut the character off from his life just quite yet.

“There have been different possibilities that have come up,” Hall admitted. “They haven’t felt worth doing. But there’s still something potentially there. But there are no immediate plans to do that.”

The series initially debuted in 2006 to a generally positive critically reception and ratings improved throughout the entirety of the show, nearly averaging 3 million viewers per episode.

All eight seasons of Dexter are now streaming on Netflix.