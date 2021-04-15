Discovery+ Reveals Brand-New Chopped 420 Trailer

Discovery+ is bringing a new style to their streaming service with Chopped 420. Comedian Ron Funches will be serving as host for the cannabis-themed cooking show. Four chefs will try their hand at cooking an appetizer, entree, and dessert from random ingredients. All of this cooking will see the hopefuls vying for a $10,000 grand prize. This is brand-new territory for discovery+ and fans are hopeful that the entry will be as much of a success as other offshoots. Martha Stewart, young children, and holiday-themed episodes are usually easy money for the program. It would seem as though a cannabis-themed cooking show launching on April 20th is pretty much a slam dunk. Check out the trailer up above for a bit of the frenetic action that Funches and his panel will be presiding over when the show hits discovery+ in just a few days.

Joining the comedian on the panel of judges will be chef Esther Choi, chef Luke Reyes, chef Sam Talbot, and comedian Tacarra Williams, and drag performer and cannabis activist Laganja Estranja. You can stream the entire series on discovery+ once the big day gets here.

David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery told fans when the service got announced, “We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of discovery+, including distribution and advertising partnerships around the world, a world-class offering of quality brands, authentic personalities, and the largest content library at launch, as well as a broad slate of exclusive programming.”

“With discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world's definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear, and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real-life verticals,” he added. “We believe discovery+ is the perfect complement to every streaming portfolio, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Verizon to bring this incredible content to their customer base."

If you’re wondering how to get yourself a subscription to the service, then we’ve got you covered. There are two tiers, the $4.99 version of discovery+ and a $6.99 ad-free experience. This platform includes content from Food Network, TLC, Discovery, and Magnolia Network.

Will you be watching this wild discovery+ show when it rolls onto the service April 20th? Let us know down in the comments!