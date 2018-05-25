Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchantment’ Gets a Premiere Date at Netflix

It sounds like the nerd world could soon have a new animated series to become obsessed with, courtesy of The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening.

The ten-episode first season of Groening’s latest animated project, Disenchantment, will officially debut on Netflix on August 17th. The series has already been given a two-season order by the popular streaming service.

Disenchantment follows hard-drinking princess Bean (Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson), her elf companion Elfo (The Way Way Back‘s Nat Faxon), and her personal demon Luci (The Eric Andre Show‘s Eric Andre), as they navigate the “crumbling medieval kingdom” of Dreamland. According to the official description, the series will see the trio crossing paths with “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

Disenchantment

In addition to Jacobson, Faxon, and Andre, Disenchantment will feature a wide array of comedic voice talents. John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noah Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery are all expected to play roles in the series.

Disenchantment is produced by The ULULU Company, with Groening and Josh Weinstein serving as executive producers. The series is being animated by Rough Draft Studios, who previously worked with Groening on Futurama.

Considering the legacy that Groening’s previous projects have accumulated, it’s safe to say that fans will have plenty of reasons to check out Disenchantment. The promise of a fantasy-inspired series is sure to delight audiences as well, especially with the resurgence in popularity that Dungeons and Dragons has had in recent years.

As we mentioned above, season one of Disenchantment will debut on August 17th on Netflix.