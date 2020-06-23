Disney Channel Renews Amphibia for Third Season

Disney Channel today announced that it has renewed Amphibia, the popular animated series, for a third season. The series, which returns for Season 2 on July 11th, stars Brenda Song as the voice of Anne Boonchuy, a human girl that is transported to the world of Amphibia -- which is full of frog-people -- after opening a magical box. Amphibia also features Justin Felbinger as the voice of Sprig Plantar, Amanda Leighton as the voice of Polly Plantar, and Bill Farmer as the voice of Hop Pop.

The show was created by Matt Braly and, according to Disney, was inspired by his heritage and trips to Bangkok, Thailand. The first season premiered last year around this time. In addition to the above, Disney Channel has released the episode titles for the show up through the beginning of August and revealed that Season 2 guest stars include the likes of Kermit the Frog, George Takei, and more.

From risky robotics to museum mishaps, we can't wait for you to watch these brand-new episodes of #Amphibia, #BigCityGreens, and #TheOwlHouse! Which ones are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/ltaCRz934u — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) June 23, 2020

The rumors are true! Season 2 of #amphibia will begin airing 7/11. And best of all, THIS YEAR WE'LL BE WEEKLY! I have a lot to say about all this. Begin thread👇 pic.twitter.com/s2NP1J7FwJ — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) June 23, 2020

"Matt's vision, authentic storytelling and undeniable passion for his characters have brought the fantastical world of ‘Amphibia’ to life for kids and families around the world," said Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, as part of the announcement. "We are excited for viewers to follow Anne and the Plantars as they go on new adventures in season two and unravel more mysteries through season three."

Amphibia Season 2 premiere on Saturday, July 11th, at 8:20PM ET/PT on Disney Channel. It will continue to air weekly as part of Disney Channel's new Saturday night animation block, which also includes Big City Greens and The Owl House. You can check out our previous coverage of Amphibia right here.

