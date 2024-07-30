Disney+ Cancels Fantasy Series After Only One Season

The adventure is over for Renegade Nell. On Tuesday, Disney+ announced that the series will not be returning for a second season on the streaming platform. The series first debuted on the streamer back in March, with the first (and now only) season of the series, which was created by Sally Wainwright, consisting of eight episodes. In a statement (via Deadline), Disney+ thanked Wainwright and director Ben Taylor as well as the series’ cast for their “incredible work on this series”.

“Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service,” the spokesperson said. “We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast — led by Louisa Harland — and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.”

The news of Renegade Nell‘s cancellation is the latest update on Disney+ programming, coming just a few days after the announcement of Disney+ and BBC’s That series will star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

What is Renegade Nell About?

In Renegade Nell, Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

The cast of Renegade Nell includes Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Ényì Okoronkwo, Jake Dunn, Bo Bragason, Florence Keen, Nick Mohammed, Adrian Lester, Joely Richardson, Pip Torrens, and Craig Parkinson.

What Would a Season 2 of Renegade Nell Have Been About?

Earlier this year, Taylor indicated that they were working on a possible second season of the series, suggesting at the time that a Season 2 of Renegade Nell would see a time jump given the time that had passed since filming Season 1.

“We’re now in the process of writing a possible second series,” Taylor explained at the time. “So, you’re able to take stock and figure out what would be the 2.0 version and focus on the stuff that was really working and do more of that. I think there’s gonna be a time jump, because we shot this over a year ago. So, I think it’s buying that and buying the thought that it’s been that many years since we caught up with these characters, partly just for the age — Roxy and George are going to be visibly two years older.

“I wish I could tell you, but there is some crazy stuff in store,” Taylor added.