Disney Speedstorm Season 11 Reveals The Incredibles Racers (and Moana Leaks)

The Supers are speeding into Disney Speedstorm. 20 years after the super-powered Parr family — Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (Helen Hunt), Violet (Sarah Vowell), and Dash (Spencer Fox), plus baby Jack-Jack — saved Metroville in Disney and Pixar’s 2004 film The Incredibles, the heroes are suiting up once more in the free-to-play kart combat racing game. Launching Dec. 12, the Incredibles-inspired Disney Speedstorm season 11 will also add two new mid-season racers: the seafaring wayfinder Moana and the shape-shifting demigod Maui from Disney’s Moana 2.

Racers Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and Frozone will all become available over the three-part season 11, which will now span three months rather than two in order to “ensure our game team has sufficient time to develop and polish the new content,” per Gameloft. (In addition to The Incredibles and Moana content, the official roadmap revealed new seasons based on Tron and Big Hero 6 still ahead in 2025.)

Starting with season 11, seasons with 7 new racers will take place over three months and will now offer a battle pass (the Premium Golden Pass) every month with a new seasonal racer attached. Season 11 will feature 5 seasonal racers from The Incredibles plus 2 mid-season racers from Moana.

Disney Speedstorm Season 11 Racers: The Incredibles

Racer Mr. Incredible

Racer Mrs. Incredible

Racer Violet

Racer Dash

Racer Frozone

Disney Speedstorm Season 11 Patch Notes

Starting Dec. 12, players will be able access to an Inbox via the profile menu. The Inbox is where players will find communications about in-game Time-Limited Events, Community Pit Stops, maintenances, community activations, and more.



Treasure Rush mode, launched during the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed season 9, will have a new holiday-themed Treasure Rush time limited event in addition to the daily challenge Treasure Rush. Rather than seasonal coins, the holiday Treasure Rush will task players with collecting festive items, although rewards will be limited to the TLEs.

Season 9 racers Dave Jones, Captain Hector Barbossa, Tia Dalma, Cruella de Vil, and Maleficent will now be available to select in the daily Racer Boost, along with season 10 racer Dr. Finkelstein. Season 11 will also bring new tournaments for the Wreck-It Ralph and Hercules collections, with tournaments and vault passes available for Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Vanellope, Sergeant Calhoun, King Candy, Hercules, Meg, and Hades.

While Gameloft confirmed all 7 new racers will eventually receive voice lines in season 11, Mr. Incredible will have voice lines at the start of season 11 part 3.

Disney Speedstorm Season 11 Racer Balancing: Buffs and Nerfs

RACER SALLY

• The aura size has been reduced by 20%.

• The Skill duration has been reduced by 2 seconds.

RACER HECTOR BARBOSSA

• The Unique Skill in the Team vs Team mode has been color-coded.

RACER HANS

• Hans’ Top Speed has been decreased.

RACER MISS PIGGY

• Miss Piggy’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER RANDALL

• Randall’s Charged Unique Skill now generates 2 screams.

• Randall’s Uncharged Unique Skill now lasts slightly longer.

RACER MINNIE MOUSE

• Minnie Mouse’s Top Speed stat has been increased.

• Minnie Mouse’s Unique Skill duration has been increased.

RACER WALL·E

• WALL·E’s Top Speed stat has been increased.

RACER JACK SKELLINGTON

• Jack Skellington’s Top Speed stat has been increased.

RACER FIGMENT

• Figment’s Top Speed stat has been increased.

RACER HADES

• Hades’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER OSWALD

• Oswald’s Top Speed stat has been increased.

RACER MOWGLI

• Mowgli’s Top Speed stat has been increased.

RACER WOODY

• Woody’s Top Speed stat has been increased.

RACER BUZZ LIGHTYEAR

• Buzz’s Charged and Uncharged Unique Skills have been buffed.

RACER ALADDIN

• Aladdin’s autopilot speed has been nerfed.

RACER ANNA

• Anna’s Top Speed has been nerfed.

RACER SERGEANT CALHOUN

• Bug fix: an issue causing Sergeant Calhoun’s Unique Skill not to count points after driving over Cy Bugs in Team Mode races.

RACER RAPUNZEL

• Bug fix: an issue which caused Rapunzel’s Unique Skill not to reach POW4.

RACER KING CANDY

• Bug fix: an issue that caused players to get King Candy’s Unique Skill after dashing another player.

Disney Speedstorm season 11 launches December 12, followed by season 12 in March 2025 and season 13 in May 2025. Disney Speedstorm is available to download for free on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and iOS/Android.