Classic Cartoon Network Series Is Planning a Revival After 18 Years

It looks like one classic Cartoon Network series has been planning to come back with a new revival if everything works out as Class of 3000 just might be coming back. Cartoon Network has been through a series of eras that fans can likely pinpoint over the decades as there have been waves of classics that can be attributed to them. The late 2000s saw some shifts as many of the earlier shows had come to an end, and Cartoon Network was preparing to change up their own programming schedule. But there were some big hits released during this time nonetheless.

Originally created by artist Andre 3000 and Thomas W. Lynch, Class of 3000 first hit Cartoon Network back in 2007 and had a fairly short run of two seasons before it ended a little over a year later. The series featured original music from Andre 3000 and other members of the series’ cast, and is pretty hard to go back and check out for fans who had wanted to revisit it. As it turns out, Andre 3000 is hoping to bring the series back in some form and noted, “We’re hoping to do something new with it, in some type of way” in a recent interview.

Class of 3000 Just Might Get a Revival

In a recent interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette, Andre 3000 noted that he recently spoke with Tyler the Creator (who is also behind many series that have aired with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim such as The Jellies, Loiter Squad and more) about the classic animated series, “[In] my very first conversation with Tyler, he said: ‘I know all the songs from Class of 3000...Tyler knows music, man.” As a special tease for the interview itself, 3000 then revealed that they’re planning to bring Class of 3000 back with a revival, “We’re hoping to do something new with it, in some type of way,” the artist stated. “So yeah, stay tuned.”

Cartoon Network has been very interested in revivals lately with new takes on Adventure Time, Regular Show and more now in the works, so it’s not too hard to imagine a new Class of 3000 could come back as well. It’s just that the original run of the series had fallen through due to a mix of budget, scheduling concerns, and potentially licensing as it’s been hard to revisit through streaming (as it’s only available for purchase with Apple TV). So it would be a surprise to see this one in particular return. But if Andre 3000 is pushing for it, perhaps even working with Tyler the Creator on a new version, it’d be hard to pass up on that idea.

Cartoon Network Revivals Now in the Works

Cartoon Network is now in the works on bringing back some of their classic franchises for new entries. Not only have fans gotten to see Adventure Time return with a new spinoff series, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (which is now in the works on Season 2), but it also has yet another spinoff and a new feature film project as well. Another show from the same generation, Regular Show, is also working on returning with a brand new revival series in the future too.

Neither of these new projects have yet to reveal any updates since their official announcements earlier in the year, but it shows that Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Discovery is interested in revisiting their classics. Coupled with the success of nostalgia blocks like Checkered Past showing many of these older episodes, and these old favorites could be coming back again sooner than expected.

