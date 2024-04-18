Renegade Nell Director Teases Season 2 of Disney+ Series

It has been nearly a month since Renegade Nell premiered on Disney+, delivering an unexpected fantasy drama for all ages. The series, which is created by Gentleman Jack's Sally Wainwright, has already accumulated quite a fanbase, many of whom are curious to see if and when the show will continue. Although it has not been decided whether or not Renegade Nell is renewed for a second season, it sounds like a key crew member on the series is optimistic. In a recent interview with Radio Times, director Ben Taylor, who helmed the first two episodes of Renegade Nell, teased that work is currently being done for a potential second season.

"We're now in the process of writing a possible second series," Taylor explained. "So you're able to take stock and figure out what would be the 2.0 version and focus on the stuff that was really working and do more of that. I think there's gonna be a time jump, because we shot this over a year ago. So I think it's buying that and buying the thought that it's been that many years since we caught up with these characters, partly just for the age – Roxy and George are going to be visibly two years older."

"I wish I could tell you, but there is some crazy, crazy stuff in store," Taylor teased.

What Is Renegade Nell About?

In Renegade Nell, Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

The cast of Renegade Nell includes Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Ényì Okoronkwo, Jake Dunn, Bo Bragason, Florence Keen, Nick Mohammed, Adrian Lester, Joely Richardson, Pip Torrens, and Craig Parkinson.

What Would Season 2 of Renegade Nell Be About?

At the moment, there is no indication of what Renegade Nell might cover in its sophomore season. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Harland was asked about the possibility, and even advocated for a the show spanning into a third season and beyond.

"I feel like we've only just set up this world, and it's such an interesting one, the possibilities are endless," Harland said about future seasons. "I even said the other day: 'If this goes really well, shall we do two and three together?'"

The first season of Renegade Nell is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.