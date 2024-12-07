Which MCU Disney+ Shows Could Be Renewed for Season 2?

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe entered the realm of television on Disney+ in 2021, only two of its 11 titles have run beyond a single season. However, at D23 Brazil in November, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige affirmed that more MCU TV shows will see a Season 2. “We’re going to have more renewals,” Feige told Brazilian outlet Omelete. “That starts with Daredevil: Born Again. We’re really excited to premiere the first season next year, when we’ll already be filming the second. It shows that we like the idea of ​​developing shows over multiple seasons — after all, that’s one of the most cool things on television.”

With the exception of Loki, What If…?, the aforementioned upcoming Daredevil revival, each MCU TV show exists, for now, as a limited series. Although no official announcements have been made regarding which properties Marvel will renew, Feige’s revelation allows for more speculation and examination of the current state of every MCU miniseries on Disney+.

The MCU TV Shows Least Likely to Get a Season 2

The first MCU TV show to premiere on Disney+, WandaVision entranced viewers with its journey through different sitcom eras, which propelled Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff to confront her grief over Vision’s (Paul Bettany) death and transform into the Scarlet Witch. Wanda’s character arc took a villainous turn in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, ending with her apparent, yet unconfirmed, death. Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau also continued their stories in 2024’s Agatha All Along and 2023’s The Marvels, respectively. Moreover, the upcoming Vision series, set to premiere in 2026, will revolve around White Vision. Given that WandaVision has already yielded a pair of spinoffs following its completed storyline, it is very unlikely to be renewed for season 2.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released just months after WandaVision, and it similarly told a complete narrative that will continue in other projects. At the show’s conclusion, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) stepped into his next role as Captain America, paving the way for 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World, which will also feature Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as the new Falcon. Elsewhere, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) will resurface in Thunderbolts*.

While the majority of the MCU’s television slate has impressed critics, Secret Invasion remains the outlier, holding a 52% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating. The limited series primarily adapted the storyline from the comics and set up Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for his role in The Marvels. Even though there are some loose ends involving Emilia Clarke’s G’iah and Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth, it’s difficult to imagine Marvel attempting to redeem Secret Invasion with a renewal, especially given the first season’s astronomical $212 million budget.

Echo differs from the other titles in that it was released under the Marvel Spotlight banner, meaning it contains limited connections to the broader MCU. Following the introduction of Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez in 2021’s Hawkeye, Echo revisited the titular character’s origins, pitting her against Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. While the narrative’s isolated nature doesn’t prevent it from continuing after season 1, it’s far more likely that Maya will instead appear in Daredevil: Born Again due to her history with Fisk.

MCU Shows That Could Be Renewed for Season 2

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law received mixed reactions from audiences, but it set itself apart from the MCU’s typical formula through its embrace of self-referential humor. The show successfully added Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters to the MCU’s band of Hulks, and she will hopefully feature in future projects. She-Hulk‘s narrative structure around Jennifer’s everyday life opens up infinite possibilities for season 2 storylines. Creator Jessica Gao said in 2022 that she aimed to “tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season.”

Ms. Marvel brought Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan to the MCU, and there’s undoubtedly a chance to return to Jersey City for a second run. Kamala’s story resumed in The Marvels, where she teamed up with Monica Rambeau and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. A year ago, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah stated that any plans for Ms. Marvel‘s future would be determined after The Marvels hit theaters, however fans are still awaiting an update. Still, season 2 could happen along with Kamala’s probable role in a Young Avengers property.

The MCU Shows Most Likely to Get a Season 2

Hawkeye‘s myriad of plot lines surrounding Hailee Seinfeld’s Kate Bishop, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and more present so many possibilities for a potential season 2. A reliable corner for street-level heroes in a franchise increasingly focused on the multiverse and mutants, Hawkeye‘s continuation would make a ton of sense. Even though Kate appears destined to lead the MCU’s Young Avengers in a forthcoming project, there should still be time for her to reunite with Clint for more adventures.

Back in 2022, Oscar Isaac stated that there was “no official word” on Moon Knight season 2, and the star’s words still ring true. Despite rumor after rumor and plenty of fan enthusiasm for a subsequent season, Moon Knight‘s fate still lies in limbo. The show’s first season ended with a clear setup surrounding Marc Spector and his alters Steven Grant and Jake Lockley, so the opportunity for Marvel to renew Moon Knight is ever-present.

The MCU’s most recent TV show may also offer the most hope for a second season. Although Agatha All Along concluded with its main character dead and turned into a ghost, the next chapter of Agatha’s arc will seemingly involve her guiding Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff as he searches for his brother Tommy. Whether this storyline comes in the form of a season 2 or a different project, the success of Agatha All Along increases the likelihood that its characters will feature in the MCU again.

Adding fuel to the fire, Marvel will submit Agatha All Along as a comedy series instead of a limited series for awards consideration, hinting that more seasons could be in the works due to the requirements for submitting as an ongoing series. Perhaps the most intriguing update regarding a potential renewal comes from the December 5th edition of Production Weekly, which includes Agatha All Along season 2 on its list of many projects currently in the development across the industry. While this doesn’t serve as an official confirmation that Agatha All Along season 2 will happen, it could be one step closer to the possibility becoming a reality.

What This New Approach to TV Means for the MCU

Greenlighting shows for multiple seasons rather than releasing numerous limited series in quick succession enables Marvel to develop more cohesive storylines with recurring characters. Producing 10 live-action shows in the years since Avengers: Endgame helped the franchise incorporate a multitude of new characters for future phases, but the MCU now requires longer, more in-depth narratives without allowing the gaps between characters’ appearances to grow too large. Now that Disney plans to reduce its output of Marvel movies and shows going forward, focusing on existing characters and storylines is of the utmost importance.