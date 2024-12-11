The Simpsons Deck The Halls With New Disney+ Holiday Trailer

Springfield’s premiere family has a special relationship with Christmas and the holidays thanks to its premiere episode. In 1989, the very first episode of The Simpsons arrived on the Fox Network, giving Homer, Bart, Maggie, Marge, and Lisa their shot on their own series following their introduction on The Tracey Ullman Show. Now, decades following their season premiere, The Simpsons is still going strong and has been not just releasing new episodes but new Disney+ specials as well. To help ring in the holidays this year, it appears as though Homer is taking on the role of Santa Claus, as a new trailer has arrived for “O C’Mon All Ye Faithful.”

The new installment is planning to arrive on December 17th on Disney+, which is actually a significant date for The Simpsons. The original premiere episode of the series aired thirty-five years earlier in 1989, so this upcoming special is one that will arrive at just the right time to honor the series’ history. Airing later this month, “O C’Mon All Ye Faithful” will guest star Derren Brown with musical guests Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix also having parts to play. This won’t be the first time that Homer has taken on the role of Santa Claus, with the first being to afford Christmas presents, but the twist here is that Springfield apparently believes that the character is in fact the jolly man himself.

How Does Homer Become Santa Claus?

In a new description for the upcoming double-sized special, it appears as though Homer truly believes that he has become Kris Kringle. Thanks to being hypnotized by Derren Brown, the Simpsons’ patriarch begins spreading holiday cheer throughout Spingfield and from the trailer, this can often result in some unexpected results. Considering the animated series has seen some big success on Disney+, this is surely far from the last streaming exclusive that the platform will have focusing on Spingfield.

The Simpsons In The News

Springfield’s finest have been in the news a lot as of late, with the series already confirmed for seasons thirty six and thirty seven at present. Even more recently, many Spingfield fans were sad to discover that long-time voice actor Pamela Hayden would be leaving the series following a decades-long run as Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, Rod and Todd Flanders, and more. Luckily, the characters won’t be departing the series but will be recast as The Simpsons is planning to continue its long run.

Want to see what the future holds for Spingfield's most popular family?