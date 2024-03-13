Disney+ Reveals First Renegade Nell Official Trailer

Renegade Nell has a brand-new trailer courtesy of Disney+. In the clip, Louisa Harland's character is on the run and trying to prove her innocence. Our swashbuckling heroine has been accused of a murder that she didn't commit. On March 29, the Disney+ series debuts and fans can enjoy this period drama for themselves. Nell is out to right the wrongs that have been done to her and create a little bit of mischief on the side. Society has already drawn its conclusions about her. Harland's hero will have to prove a corrupt system wrong in Renegade Nell. Check out the new trailer for yourself right here!

Here's how they're describing the series: "Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the leading role of "Nell Jackson" with Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter, with Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhangar and Adrian Lester as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton. Pip Torrens as Lord Blancheford and Craig Parkinson as Sam Trotter also star."

"Renegade Nell is produced by Lookout Point. Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+. Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) also direct episodes. Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer."

Swashbuckling Adventure On Disney+

(Photo: Disney+)

Anticipation has been building for Renegade Nell for a while now. Sally Wainwright's work on Happy Valley was beloved by that passionate fanbase. Disney is hoping for the same thing when viewers meet Nell for the first time. During a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, Adrian Lester, a star on the show, talked about the antagonist for Nell and her allies.

"It is really good fun. It's very different for Sally Wainwright," Lester said. "She's put political intrigue, sprites, magic, lots of fighting, highway robbery, and Regency England in a big pot, gave it a stir and out came an amazing idea. It is really good writing and I have a really good time being bad."

Renegade Nell Brings Something Different

(Photo: Disney)

Disney+'s family offerings come all over the spectrum. There are school and sports dramas. Alongside those in that wild well of content are adventure movies and follow-ups to old favorites. But, Renegade Nell presents something that a lot of audiences probably haven't seen before. The series star said as much when talking about the show with Mashable recently.

"[Nell] is a character that Sally has had in her mind for I think 15 years," Harland said during this winter's Television Critics Association press tour. The actress also explained how Renegade Nell would appeal to a range of viewers. "Every member of the family will connect to this," Harland continued, mentioning that "it is really, really refreshing to see such strong, funny, flawed women portrayed onscreen."

