Disney+ to Be Bundled with Hulu, ESPN+

Disney’s already made quite the splash in the digital streaming world by announcing they would be launching their own service. Now, consumers will have the opportunity to bundle the service with two other Disney-owned streaming services with an incredibly competitive monthly price. Announced moments ago on Disney’s Q3 Earnings Call by Disney chief Bob Iger himself, Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported version of Hulu will be able to be bundled for $12.99 per month when the Disney+ service launches in November.

On its own, Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Hulu currently has an ad-supported version for $5.99/month or $11.99 for the premium, ad-free version. ESPN+, on the other hand, is available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually. The bundle will save subscribers of all three services nearly $5 a month on their streaming budget. It has yet to be seen if consumers will be able to upgrade to ad-free versions for a discounted rate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our play… is to have general entertainment, we’ll call it Hulu, more family-like entertainment which is Disney+ and sports,” Iger said on the call. “And that bundle that we’re creating, that $12.99 bundle where you can buy all three, offers consumers tremendous volume, tremendous quality and tremendous variety — for a good price.”

The bundle will end up one of the most competitive offers on the market, with a three-for-one price. Currently, Netflix packages start at $9 monthly while newer streaming services like WarnerMedia’s will cost upwards of $17 per month. It should be noted when it comes to the latter, premium networks like HBO will also be included. Despite recent subscriber hemorrhaging, Netflix continues leading the pack and content chief Ted Sarandos isn’t worried about any new streaming offerings just quite yet.

“The thing that’s interesting about all these upcoming services, as well as the services that are in the market today, is that mostly they have none of the same programming,” admits Sarandos. “Nothing that’s on Disney+ is going to be on Netflix and nothing that’s on Netflix is going to be on the [Comcast and WarnerMedia services]. They’re going to be very unique. … I think it’s very likely that [users will] add things.”

What streaming services do you use? Will be getting this new Disney+ bundle? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things streaming!