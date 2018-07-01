Disney Fans Discover New ‘Three Caballeros’ Animated Series Debuted Overseas

Disney has produced a new hard-to-find cartoon, Legend of the Three Caballeros, inspired by Walt Disney’s 1944 half-animated and half-live-action film The Three Caballeros, Cartoon Brew reports.

The 13-episode, 22-minute series debuted exclusively in the Philippines through Disney’s trial run of the Disneylife app, a subscription video on demand service. Disneylife is available in both the U.K. and Ireland, but Legend of the Three Caballeros can currently only be viewed by subscribers in the Philippines.

Disney has yet to officially announce the show but screenshots and episode titles have surfaced on Tumblr, which shows Donald Duck and friends Panchito Pistoles and José Carioca engaging in a series of fantastical adventures.

Matt Chapman, who worked on the series, said on Twitter the cartoon was developed by Disney Interactive — the interactive media-focused branch of the Walt Disney Company, home to the Disney Digital Network and the since-shuttered Disney Infinity video game — and not Disney Television Animation, who produce the all-new Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and ongoing animated series Big Hero 6: The Series and the revived DuckTales.

DuckTales co-producer Frank Angones confirmed via his Tumblr the series is real and not a hoax, admitting he knows “very little” about the series which went into production before Disney XD rebooted DuckTales in 2017.

Legend of the Three Caballeros is “possibly meant to be more educational than entertainment-based,” Angones wrote, describing the series as “sort of like an alternate universe rooted more in the old Donald shorts” than anything related to the works of Carl Barks, the legendary Disney cartoonist who long served as the mastermind behind the Donald Duck comic strips.

It’s unknown when, if ever, the series will make its way to the United States. The original film celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2019, providing a synergistic release window for the new animated series.

Disney’s subscription-based streaming service, expected to launch in late 2019, will be home to an expansive library of both past Disney works as well as all-new exclusive series inspired by Star Wars and Marvel.

