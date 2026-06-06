Ghostbusters Just Debuted First Look at New Netflix Series & It Looks Awesome

Ghostbusters is coming back with a brand new animated series launching on Netflix next year, and Netflix has just debuted the first look and title for the new Ghostbusters project. Netflix has been teaming up with notable animation studio Flying Bark Productions on a number of big projects now in various stages of development, and fans recently saw the first of this partnership take place with the launch of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (which has already confirmed a new season). But Ghostbusters is ready for its own animated comeback next.

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Ghostbusters: Night Shift has now been , and has been confirmed for a release with the streaming platform next year. To celebrate this animated project now moving forward, Netflix has revealed the first look at Ghostbusters: Night Shift with an updated logo to fit what is likely going to be a very fun vibe for the series if Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is anything to go by thus far. You can check it out below.

Netflix Debuts First Look at New Ghostbusters Series

Courtesy of Netflix

Ghostbusters: Night Shift is now in the works for a release with Netflix in 2027, but a more concrete release date has yet to be announced for the series as of this time. It’s being produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Flying Bark Productions and features Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and Amie Karp of Ghost Corps, Inc. as executive producers. Original Ghostbusters star Dan Akroyd is also involved with the project, and that’s going to give it an additional bump of coolness.

Ghostbusters: Night Shift is one of the many projects that Netflix will have to show off during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival taking place beginning on June 12th. This reveal of the first logo for the new animated series seems to tease that it’s going to be a CG animated show, and that is likely more the case after seeing Flying Bark Productions’ work with Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 earlier this year. But they’ve also worked on 2D animated shows, so it could go either way.

What’s Next for Ghostbusters?

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters not only is in the works on this new animated series with Netflix, but it’s also in the works on an animated movie as well. No real concrete updates have been revealed about this movie project in some time, so this animated series is going to be the first real project for the franchise in some time. As for the live-action efforts, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be moving forward after the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire just yet.

Ghostbusters seems like a franchise that could live on through animated works, and that was the case for Saturday morning cartoons like The Real Ghostbusters back in the 1980s. It had quite a lot of traction with fans back then, and could have just as much success with Netflix with this new animated effort if everything works out.

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