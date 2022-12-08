Disney+ Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan Now Available in the U.S.

At long last, the Disney+ ad-supported plans are now available for subscribers in the U.S. When Disney+ launched in November 2019, it was one of the cheapest streaming services available with its starting price at $6.99. Competition in the streaming wars is fierce, as Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock have increased content across the board. However, the tide appears to be turning, as HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney+ have pivoted to offering plans with ads, along with increasing prices to rise revenue. Disney+ unveiled its new pricing structure for ads/no ads that also includes Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+.

More than 100 advertisers are taking part in the Disney+ ad-supported plans, including the likes of Ubisoft, Google, American Express, Mattel, Kraft, Honda, Verizon, UPS, Walmart, AT&T, Airbnb, Starbucks, Meta, LEGO, and more. There are now three Disney+ plans to choose from, plus a Hulu plan with ads and live TV.

"Today's launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront," said Michael Paull, president, Direct to Consumer. "With these new ad-supported offerings, we're able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company."

"Today we welcome Disney+ with ads to the largest, most diverse and impactful portfolio in the industry," said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising. "We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future."

Disney+ Ad-Support Plans and Pricing

The lowest-priced plan is Disney+ Basic at $7.99 a month, and those subscribers will still have the full content catalog and product features that are also offered on a Disney+ Premium. These include:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content - an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment

Existing Disney+ subscribers have the option to switch to the Basic plan for $7.99/month. Those that choose to remain a Premium subscriber for $10.99/month or $109.99/year require no further action. The new slate of ad-supported plans now available in the U.S. are as follows: