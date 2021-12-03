Hawkeye, Book of Boba Fett, and More Featured in December’s Next on Disney+ Preview

December has arrived and Disney+ has a pretty massive lineup of movies and TV shows coming to the service throughout the final month of the year. Marvel Studios already started the month strong with a brand new episode of Hawkeye, the newest original TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That was only the beginning of Disney’s December rollout, with a ton of exciting titles making their way to the roster over the next few weeks.

To give subscribers a look at everything coming to Disney+ in December, the streaming service released a preview trailer this week. The video shows some footage from many of the titles coming this month, but it pays some extra attention to Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett, the upcoming Star Wars series. You can check out the full teaser below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A total of four episodes of Hawkeye will be debuting in December, which is enough to bring the first season to a close. The first two episodes of the series arrived the day before Thanksgiving, and the first season only consists of six episodes. That means nearly every week in December will have some new Hawkeye action.

The final week of the month won’t have any Hawkeye, though, because Marvel is making way for Star Wars. The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Wednesday, December 29th. The rest of that series will air on Wednesdays through the month of January and into February.

Those two shows are certainly the highlights for a lot of Disney+ subscribers, but there are many other titles coming to the service in the near future. Ron’s Gone Wrong, the animated film from 20th Century Studios that just hit theaters in October, is hitting Disney+ on December 15th. Disney recently updated a deal with WarnerMedia that was put in place by 20th Century Fox before the company was acquired. This means that 20th Century theatrical releases through 2022 will be made available on both Disney+ and HBO Max at the same time, and Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first movie to hit the streamers under the new format. The film will eventually leave HBO Max at some point, but it will stay on Disney+ long term.

Which movie or series featured in the teaser are you most excited to watch on Disney+ this month? Let us know in the comments!