Hilarious Meme Offers the Perfect Disney+ Hack

Disney+ is finally here and people are enjoying the experience for themselves all over social media. One fan is taking the concept into their own hands and D.I.Y.-ing a solution to not having the service. Twitter user J_Heiny took some of their Disney DVDs and decided to tape them to the screen of their television set. Now, a lot of people have gotten a kick out of the post online as many of the attempts to skewer the service have picked up steam. Disney+‘s launch was not without fault as many are now aware. There were a lot of users sitting waiting for the app to load, or to accept their passwords on the first day. There were even people that had to sit out the launch day bonanza entirely because they couldn’t log in. It was a bit of a mess, but things have calmed down considerably, and who knows what people will find out next when inspecting the service.

Omg guys Disney+ is so amazing I love it soooo much 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1yAXT6Nw2z — Josh (@J_Heiny) November 13, 2019

There were already some reports that some titles may be going away as early as this month. People have already started digging in the app’s code and found some indications that there are already avenues for the entertainment giant to enforce “expiration dates” on some of the existing content. Some have speculated that these bits of programming are placeholders, but the discovery still had people skeptical. Especially, when taking into account the number of strange glitches that have already popped up in the early days of the service going live. Disney+ has had a long road to convincing people that there would be a reason to choose this platform over other existing options like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, etc. A spokesperson for the company even reiterated that there wouldn’t be the rotating slate of content that is basically taken as a given in so many other services on the market.

“There will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month,” the comment began. “With Disney+, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King – the entire thirteen film Signature Collection – all available on day one.”

They also said, “Disney+ has the unique position of having a deep library of high-quality content across multiple premium brands, as well as a robust pipeline from its own internal film and TV studios,”

Disney+ is now live.