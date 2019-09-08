Disney’s Lizzie McGuire Revival Production Start Date Revealed

Disney will begin production on its Lizzie McGuire revival with original star Hilary Duff on October 5 in Los Angeles, Discussing Film reports. The sequel series, announced with Duff at Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo in August, will stream exclusively on Disney+.

The new Lizzie McGuire catches up with Lizzie, about to turn 30, living the “perfect life” with her dream job and dream guy in New York City. Like the original series that aired on Disney Channel, Lizzie is “still dealing with that 13-year-old, no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult-Lizzie head,” Duff said at D23.

In this followup series, steered again by original show creator Terri Minsky, Lizzie is “not a mom,” Duff told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been a big part of the process with Terri Minsky and the creative process of where [Lizzie’s] been and where she’s going and, really, it’s a dream come true.”

Returning to the role will be “fun,” Duff said. “We have so many similarities, but our lives are very different. She’s been living in New York and I’m not sure how long she’s going to stay there, but that’s going to all be a part [of the show].”

When asked if any of her original co-stars will be returning for more Lizzie McGuire, Duff answered, “The chances are high! I can’t tell you too much, but I think that people are going to be very surprised and excited.” Duff also hinted at a remixed version of original theme song “What Dreams Are Made Of,” saying “the possibilities are endless.”

Duff earlier played it coy when asked by Good Morning America if Lizzie might one day encounter childhood best friend-turned-romantic interest Gordo (Adam Lamberg) as an adult.

“You know what, I can’t give too much away. I have to play it coy,” Duff said. “But there’s a lot of surprises in store, and I think everyone’s dreams are going to be fulfilled by going on the journey of the show. We have a lot of surprises in store.” One of those surprises will come at the end of the revival’s first episode.

All 65 episodes of the original Lizzie McGuire show, as well as the 2003 theatrical film, will be available to stream on Disney+ when the streaming service launches November 12. Disney has yet to announce a supporting cast or release date for new episodes of Lizzie McGuire.