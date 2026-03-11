Netflix’s One Piece Wants to Release New Seasons as Fast as Possible

One Piece has just returned for Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, but it turns out that the team behind it all is hoping to get new seasons of the series out as fast as they possibly can. One Piece: Into the Grand Line follows Luffy and the Straw Hats into a dangerous new territory, but it’s really only scratching the surface of what Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series covers. There’s still going to be a ton of material possibly coming to the live-action series in the future, but only so little time.

It seems like everyone involved within the production of the live-action series that there’s decades of material potentially on the table for One Piece‘s future, but the actors involved won’t be around for that long to adapt it either. Speaking to Collider about that, Nami star Emily Rudd opened up about the pressure on the production to get things done as fast as they possibly can. But at the same time, it’s what the team is up for because they have so much fun making it.

Netflix’s One Piece Wants to Release New Seasons Fast

“We had to pause because of the strikes, but now we obviously want to work and do this show,” Rudd stated. “We have so much fun doing it. I think the fans want to see more. There’s a certain amount of time that we have to put into post-production. We have so much that we have to add to the show, even though a lot of what we do is practical. But I think we’re all keen to move at a pace that is as quick as humanly possible, so that’s what we’re doing.” That’s a sentiment the other stars affirmed as well.

Sanji star Taz Skylar revealed that there was “incredible pressure to put them out as quickly as humanely possible.” Usopp star Jacob Romero also explained that the stars and the creative team wants to make new seasons fast, but also don’t want to sacrifice any of the quality that fans fell in love with in the first place, “We want to keep the fans as excited as we are. We get to read the scripts, we get to work on the show. We have an idea of what’s coming, what’s going on, and what to be excited about.”

What’s Next for Netflix’s One Piece?

“It also takes so much to create these worlds, to build these costumes, to build these sets, to write these scripts, and also the quality,” Romero continued. “So, as fast as we can without sacrificing quality, I think, is the sweet spot for us. The mix of CGI and practicality is definitely a formula that, I think, as a production, we’re honing in on and getting more efficient and fantastic.” But for how long it’s going to run, that’s a bigger question.

Season 3 of the live-action One Piece series is now in the works, but it’s yet to be revealed if there will be any future seasons at this time. Oda has revealed to the stars where he wants the show to end, and that’s likely going to be far before the live-action series gets to the Final Saga or any of the final secrets (which took 30 years to get to, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon). It just remains to be seen if we get to see that all happen.

