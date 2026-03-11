Apple TV’s Returning 10/10 Sci-Fi Series Gets Exciting 2026 Release Update (& It’s Going to Get Even Better)

Apple TV+ has made itself the unofficial hub of sci-fi TV, with early shows like For All Mankind, Foundation, and Invasion paving the way for a new crop of high-concept and/or blockbuster-sized sci-fi series, like Severance, Dark Matter, Pluribus, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. However, there has been one sci-fi series that has arguably been the biggest mainstream ambassador for Apple TV: Silo.

Created by showrunner Graham Yost (Speed, Justified) and based on the book series by Hugh Howey, Silo is set in a dystopian future where Earth has been scorched by nuclear war. Remnants of society have been organized into hierarchical communities that are sheltered within the massive rocket silos in which the nuclear arsenals were once stored. The main story is centered around Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer on the lowest levels of the Silo. When someone close to Juliette dies, it starts an investigation that unearths secrets of the past, and the ruling body of the Silo, sparking a revolution amongst the citizens, with Juliette catapulted into the role of Sheriff and political figurehead.

Silo defied the so-called “sophomore slump” with a Season 2 storyline that expanded upon the scope and stakes of Season 1 in every way. Now we’re getting word on when Season 3 is releasing, and why it will allegedly be the best one yet.

Rebecca Ferguson and Cillian Murphy are currently set to co-star in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Netflix’s movie spinoff of its popular BBC period piece crime-drama Peaky Blinders. While doing a promotional segment on Today, Ferguson was asked about Silo Season 3, and gave fans an answer they will be psyched to hear.

When asked when Silo is coming back, Ferguson replied, “This Summer. Are you excited?” However, the Mission: Impossible star was careful to qualify that remark, stating, “I can’t give you a date. I don’t know. But it’s in the summer, it’s coming out.”

Silo Season 1 & 2 Were A Thrilling Ride (That’s More Relevant Than Ever)

MASSIVE SPOILERS FOLLOW! Silo Season 1 was all about Juliette investigating the death of her dead lover, George, and uncovering the conspiracy of how the Silo’s unofficial ruler, IT department head Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), was keeping the population under his authoritative control with lies and digital propaganda. For that, “Sheriff Nichols” was sent outside the Silo to wander the wasteland.

In Season 2, Nichols explored the outside world and discovered other Silos that had suffered terrible fates. She learned of the “Safeguard Procedure” that allowed the creators of the 50 Silo communities to pump poison into any of the locations, killing the entire populace. Juliette rushed back to her home Silo (No. 18) to warn rebels from the lower levels about the doom waiting for them if they actually break open the doors. Last we saw, Juliette was fighting Bernard in the doorway to Silo No. 18, as both got caught in the incineration chamber. And that wasn’t even the biggest cliffhanger ending…

Silo Season 2 ended on a mind-bending jump back in time, to before the apocalyptic events that ruined the Earth. We got our first hints about what caused the calamity: In a Washington D.C. bar, a reporter named Helen was seen questioning a U.S. congressman about a story regarding US retaliation against Iran, following an alleged dirty bomb detonation on American soil.

Silo Season 3 Will Be A Game-Changer For The Series

Silo Season 2’s flashback cliffhanger / Apple TV+

Who could’ve known when the Season 2 Finale aired (January 2025) that this flashback scene would reframe Silo‘s entire backstory in a way that is suddenly more resonant than any of the showrunners could’ve predicted (as we teeter on the brink of a US vs. Iran military conflict exploding into a third World War, with potential nuclear consequences).

Rebecca Ferguson didn’t mince words about the upcoming season, outright claiming that it will go against the grain of so many other shows, by only getting better as it ages. “I mean, it does get oddly better and better. I find it is unusual for shows to grow and sort of advance in the stories,” Ferguson told Today. “I find they usually just kind of fall out, but this one gets better and better.”

While the revolution at Silo No. 18 must be resolved, Season 3 will inevitably have to expand both the scope of the dystopian world Juliette Nichols is trying to navigate, as well as (presumably, hopefully) introducing more flashbacks that will explain the backstory of this world, and also why objects like a child’s PEZ dispenser are so key.

Silo Season 3 will reportedly stream on Apple TV+ sometime this summer. The show has already been renewed by Apple and will end with Season 4.