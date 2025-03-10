Star Wars: Andor Expanding to New Streaming Platform and Fans Can Watch Free

The second and final season of Star Wars: Andor is set to make its debut next month, bringing the saga of Cassian Andor to where we first met him at the start of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Before the new episodes arrive, Disney and Lucasfilm are making the first season of the acclaimed series even more accessible, expanding its streaming footprint and even making some episodes completely free.

Disney announced on Monday that the first season of Andor has been added to Hulu in its entirety, allowing the series to reach those who still had a standalone Hulu subscription. Additionally, the first three episodes of Andor were uploaded to YouTube, where they’re available to watch for no cost. After those three episodes, of course, you’ll need to sign up for Hulu or Disney+ to finish the season.

On March 13th, Disney will be hosting a live rewatch event with Andor creator Tony Gilroy. The event will feature other guests from the series and discuss the first season in detail. Fans will also have the opportunity to ask questions about the series.

Season 2 of Andor will have a rather unique release strategy, as the entire season has been broken into three-episode “chapters,” each of which tell their own part of the story. The premiere on April 22nd will see the first three episodes released on Disney+, with three more episodes being released each week for the following three weeks. The whole season will be released over the span of four weeks.

The second season of Andor is going to fill in a crucial part of the overall Star Wars story, especially as it pertains to the start of the rebellion. The series follows Cassian Andor’s journey to actually become a Rebel leader, and ultimately sacrifice his own life on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star (which took place in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy said in a statement. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”