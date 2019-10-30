Disney+ Releases Pixar in Real Life Trailer

There will be no shortage of originals coming to the Disney+ streaming service after it launches in a couple of weeks. There have been a horde of projects announced for the service from Disney’s biggest franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars. However, things have been pretty quiet when it comes to Pixar Animation, the studio behind Toy Story and The Incredibles. It was revealed early on that there would be a short form educational series called Forky Asks a Question, featuring Tony Hale’s breakout character from Toy Story 4. Other than that, it seemed like there wouldn’t be much new original content from Pixar on Disney+, but as it turns out, Disney was just waiting to show its hand.

On Tuesday, Disney and Pixar revealed some information about the first Pixar projects coming to Disney+, a couple of which will be available on launch day. There will be a series of original short films called SparkShorts and four of those will be released on November 12th. There is also a hidden camera reality series called Pixar IRL, or Pixar in Real Life, which offers a much different take on your favorite Pixar characters. You can take a look at the first trailer for Pixar IRL in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This short form series plays with the idea of Pixar characters appearing in our world. It shows how people in normal situations react when faced with the introduction of characters like Dash and WALL-E.

Your favorite characters like you’ve never seen them before. #PixarIRL, an original series, streaming Nov. 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c8tw55TGdV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 30, 2019

In the trailer, you’ll see folks asked to test a speed run from dash, panicking at the site of an octopus piloting a stroller, and given the chance to control the emotions of others with the motherboard from Inside Out. If you’ve ever hoped that the characters from Pixar movies could somehow come to life, this show will finally make those dreams come true.

Pixar IRL will premiere on November 12th, the first day that Disney+ is available.

What do you think of Pixar’s new reality series? Will you be watching on the first day? Let us know in the comments!