Disney+ Series The Santa Clauses Adds Laura San Giacomo as Christmas Witch

Tim Allen is returning to one of his most popular roles thanks to Disney+. The actor first played Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and went on to play the character again in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years after the threequel, Allen is returning for a limited series titled The Santa Clauses. The show will also see the return of Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus as well as David Krumholtz as the fan-favorite elf, Bernard. As the show continues its production, a new cast member was just revealed by Deadline. Laura San Giacomo (Barry) is joining the series as La Befana the Christmas Witch.

La Befana is described as "a Christmas Witch from Italian folklore who delivered treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany. She now resides in the Wobbly Woods of the North Pole."

According to the show's synopsis, The Santa Clauses will catch up with Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday as he realizes that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

In addition to the returning franchise stars, The Santa Clauses will also feature Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as Scott's daughter. Other cast members include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars in addition to Kal Penn who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa. Eric Lloyd, who played Charlie Calvin in the original Santa Clause trilogy, is not listed among the returning cast.

Originally, fans did not think Krumholtz would be a part of the show, so his recent casting announcement was very exciting for some folks. When the news dropped, Krumholtz took to Instagram to celebrate.

"Couldn't be more proud to add another chapter to my 'The Santa Clause' career this fall in 'THE SANTA CLAUSES' on @disneyplus. I think you're going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!" Krumholtz shared on Instagram. "YOU, THE FANS 100% MADE THIS HAPPEN! THANK YOU!! Woohoo! 🎄 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄," he added in another post.

Stay tuned for more updates about The Santa Clauses.