The Simpsons Reluctantly Join Disney+ in Hilarious New Teaser

In case you somehow missed the news, every episode of the first 30 seasons of The Simpsons are about to have a new streaming home in just a couple of weeks. When The Walt Disney Company purchased 21st Century Fox the haul included the rights to the long-running animated sitcom, allowing the House of Mouse to air it on any number of its networks or streaming services. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the show was placed on the highly-touted Disney+ streaming service, adding to its already impressive roster of content.

The Simpsons is easily one of the biggest TV titles, if not the single biggest, available on Disney+ at launch. On November 12th, fans will finally be able to stream The Simpsons from the start, andDisney+ will be the only place to do that. Naturally, Disney has started basing some of its marketing around the popular series.

On Monday morning, the already active Disney+ Twitter account shared a short teaser featuring The Simpsons, with the characters making jokes about now being owned by Disney. The whole gag revolves around Homer and Bart reluctantly joining the ranks of Mickey and Iron Man.

“Now, everybody smile,” reads the tweet. “The Simpsons are coming to Disney+. Start streaming November 12.”

In the video, all of the Simpsons family members are dressed like Disney characters. Bart is trying his best not to put on the nose and ears of Mickey Mouse while Homer, popping out of an Iron Man suit, shakes his fist and makes him. Marge is dressed like Bo Peep from Toy Story while Lisa is wearing an Elsa costume and Maggie is playing Yoda.

There is truly something for everyone on Disney+, and a lot of fans are going to be more than excited to watch through every season of The Simpsons. The 31st season of the series is currently airing on Fox and it will likely be added to the Disney+ roster sometime after it concludes.

